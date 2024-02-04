Police finalizes security plan for peaceful election in Swabi

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Swabi Police has finalized the security plan to ensure the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming General Elections 2024 on February 8.

According to details given by a senior Police Officer, up to 4000 police officers and personnel will be deployed at 763 polling stations across the district with 350 normal polling stations, 331 sensitive and 80 highly sensitive polling stations have been declared in the district.

He disclosed that they have made adequate security arrangements, including deployment of the QRF and RRF squads to patrol 166 mobile vehicles and around 65 police blockades have been set up on entry and exit and other sensitive routes.

He disclosed that sensitive polling stations will also be monitored through CCTV cameras.

In order to make the election peaceful and suppress the criminal elements, the search and strike operation is going on throughout the district, he informed.

He said, under the security plan, the officers and personnel of other units have been deployed to the male polling stations and female polling stations for foolproof security.

