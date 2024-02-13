Police finalizes security plan for PSL

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Police have finalized the security plan for the ninth edition of the mega cricket event Pakistan Super League (PSL) with its first match at Multan Cricket Stadium on February 18.

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during the mega event as more than 6000 police officials would be deployed on security duty. He said that he would monitor the security arrangements while the deployment of security officials would be made under the supervision of SSP Operations Muhammad Imran. The police officials, traffic police officials, Elite Force, Pak Army, Rangers, Special Branch and other security officials would be deployed at the stadium, airport, routes, parking points, hotels and other places.

He said that a comprehensive search operation was being conducted at route of the stadium and other important places of the city in order to prevent any untoward incident. He said that special commandos would remain alert as reserves to deal with any emergency-like situation and would continue patrolling in the city.

However, special parking arrangements would be made at Fatima Jinnah Housing Colony from where the spectators would be provided a shuttle service to reach the stadium.

The police have also issued instructions for the cricket lovers in which the citizens have been directed to bring original national identity cards with them along with tickets. The citizens have been directed to avoid bringing weapons, toys, explosive material, cigarettes, match boxes and sharp-edged weapons with them otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

The public has also been advised to avoid bringing placards having slogans of national and religious material while action would also be taken overthrowing anything in the ground while a ban has also been imposed on coverage through drone cameras in the stadium, police sources said.