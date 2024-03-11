Police Finalizes Security Plan For Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2024 | 11:18 PM
Regional police have finalized security plan for the holy month of Ramadan to maintain law and order situation and to prevent any untoward incident as more than 1920 police officials would be deployed on security duty across the region
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Regional police have finalized security plan for the holy month of Ramadan to maintain law and order situation and to prevent any untoward incident as more than 1920 police officials would be deployed on security duty across the region.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that protection of public lives and properties was top responsibility of the police and the force was committed to provide sense of security to masses.
He said that foolproof security arrangements have been made for the month of Ramadan where special security measures would be taken at Imambargahs and Masajid. He said that the concerned divisional SPs and other senior officers would remain in field during the prayer timings.
He said that a total of 1920 police officials would be deployed on security duty at 1817 Masajid, 164 Imambargahs and 42 other worship places across the region.
He said that the worship places including 928 Masajid, 59 Imambargahs and eight other worship places in Multan, 326 Masajid, 43 Imambargahs and seven other worship places in district Vehari, 387 Masajid, 41 Imambargahs and 11 other palces in Khanewal while 176 Masajid, 21 Imambargahs and 16 other worship places in district Lodhran would be monitored properly and foolproof security arrangements would be ensured there to avoid any untoward incident.
Recent Stories
Aya Nakamura faces 'racist' backlash over rumoured Olympics show
Biden's 2025 budget plan highlights policy differences ahead of elections
Govt. given public mandate, is answerable to masses: Prime Minister Muhammad She ..
SMIU's young researchers exhibit business ideas
Gorgage Fecilitates Asif Zardari for winning president election
SACM stresses productive efforts for development of industrial sector
Special children planted tree in school
AJK government highlighting Kashmir issue: AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmoo ..
Stern action over failure in Rashan distribution at doors: Commissioner
Kaira stresses political dialogue, collaboration for National Unity
Aseefa Bhutto visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Quershi's appeals in cipher case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. given public mandate, is answerable to masses: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif2 minutes ago
-
SMIU's young researchers exhibit business ideas2 minutes ago
-
Gorgage Fecilitates Asif Zardari for winning president election2 minutes ago
-
Special children planted tree in school2 minutes ago
-
Stern action over failure in Rashan distribution at doors: Commissioner2 minutes ago
-
Kaira stresses political dialogue, collaboration for National Unity2 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto visits Garhi Khuda Bakhsh36 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns PTI founder, Quershi's appeals in cipher case35 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM congratulates Muslim Ummah on starting of Ramadan35 minutes ago
-
Justice Naeem Akhtar takes oath as SC judge35 minutes ago
-
Kohat police reunite missing boy with family36 minutes ago
-
DG HDA assures employees of securing Rs 500 mln bailout from govt soon36 minutes ago