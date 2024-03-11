Police finalizes security plan for Ramadan

Regional police have finalized security plan for the holy month of Ramadan to maintain law and order situation and to prevent any untoward incident as more than 1920 police officials would be deployed on security duty across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Regional police have finalized security plan for the holy month of Ramadan to maintain law and order situation and to prevent any untoward incident as more than 1920 police officials would be deployed on security duty across the region.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that protection of public lives and properties was top responsibility of the police and the force was committed to provide sense of security to masses.

He said that foolproof security arrangements have been made for the month of Ramadan where special security measures would be taken at Imambargahs and Masajid. He said that the concerned divisional SPs and other senior officers would remain in field during the prayer timings.

He said that a total of 1920 police officials would be deployed on security duty at 1817 Masajid, 164 Imambargahs and 42 other worship places across the region.

He said that the worship places including 928 Masajid, 59 Imambargahs and eight other worship places in Multan, 326 Masajid, 43 Imambargahs and seven other worship places in district Vehari, 387 Masajid, 41 Imambargahs and 11 other palces in Khanewal while 176 Masajid, 21 Imambargahs and 16 other worship places in district Lodhran would be monitored properly and foolproof security arrangements would be ensured there to avoid any untoward incident.