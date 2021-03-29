Police finalizes security plan for Shab-e-Barat

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have finalized security plan to maintain law and order situation during Shab-e-Barat here on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police has finalized security plan as more than 923 police officials including four SPs, 11 DSPs, 31 Inspectors, 111 SI and ASI, 746 constables and 20 lady constables would be deployed besides on security duty.

A total of 76 programs would be organized in the district out of which 23 have been declared in category A as per the sensitivity.

The senior police officers would ensure comprehensive monitoring of the security arrangements through CCTV cameras. The officials of Elite force, Muhafiz Squad and Dolphin Force would continue patrolling in the city while police have also set up elite force points at 12 different locations to deal any emergency like situation.

CPO Munir Masood Marth has directed officers to ensure implementation of SoPs during the Shab-e-Barat.