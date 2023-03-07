Police finalizes security plan for Shab-e-Baraat

The Government of Japan has decided to provide grant assistance of up to USD 295,430 to five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for development projects in Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :c.

In a directive issued here, the regional police officer said that a total of 172 programmes would be organized across the region where 1,391 police officials would be deployed on security duty.

He said that foolproof security arrangements have been made at Masajid, Madaris, Imambargahs and other points where programmes have been scheduled.

He said the best arrangements have been made to ensure the law and order situation across the region and added that violators would be treated with iron hands.

The officials of special branch, civil defence, and bomb disposal squad would also be deployed on security duty, he added.