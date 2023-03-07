UrduPoint.com

Police Finalizes Security Plan For Shab-e-Baraat

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Police finalizes security plan for Shab-e-Baraat

The Government of Japan has decided to provide grant assistance of up to USD 295,430 to five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for development projects in Pakistan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :c.

In a directive issued here, the regional police officer said that a total of 172 programmes would be organized across the region where 1,391 police officials would be deployed on security duty.

He said that foolproof security arrangements have been made at Masajid, Madaris, Imambargahs and other points where programmes have been scheduled.

He said the best arrangements have been made to ensure the law and order situation across the region and added that violators would be treated with iron hands.

The officials of special branch, civil defence, and bomb disposal squad would also be deployed on security duty, he added.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Best

Recent Stories

Police register FIR against robbery at cricketer M ..

Police register FIR against robbery at cricketer Muhammad Hafeez’s house

32 minutes ago
 UAE in post-women’s empowerment era due to leade ..

UAE in post-women’s empowerment era due to leadership’s support: Nahyan bin ..

48 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives high-achieving Grade 11 students from schools acro ..

1 hour ago
 UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fiel ..

UAE delegation visits Jordan to discuss joint fields of interest in auditing, an ..

1 hour ago
 US Israelis Outside US Embassy Calling on Washingt ..

US Israelis Outside US Embassy Calling on Washington to Protest Judicial Reform ..

46 minutes ago
 "Art from the Heart" goes on display

"Art from the Heart" goes on display

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.