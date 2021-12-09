Police finalizes security plan for Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam

Police have finalized security plan for the 708th Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam going to be started from December 10 as more than 1100 police officials would be deployed on security duty in order to avoid any untoward incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have finalized security plan for the 708th Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam going to be started from December 10 as more than 1100 police officials would be deployed on security duty in order to avoid any untoward incident.

According to police sources, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider has directed officers to ensure tight security arrangements during the Urs and perform duties in alert position in order to deal any emergency like situation.

He said that three SPs, seven DSPs, 16 inspectors, 230 SI, ASIs, 774 constables and 70 lady constables would be deployed on security duty.

On the other hand, four police reserves would remain alert at police line for quick response during any emergency. The CPO has directed elite force, Dolphin force, Muhafiz squad and police force to continue patrolling around the shrine of Hazrat Shah Rukan-e-Alam.

Police sources said that a special control room has been set up through which monitoring of security arrangements would be ensured by CCTV cameras.