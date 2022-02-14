UrduPoint.com

Police Finalizes Security Plan For Youm-e-Ali (AS)

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 07:33 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Police have issued security plan for Youm-e-Ali (AS) as more than 1500 police officials would be deployed on security duty to maintain law and order situation.

As per the security plan issued by City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider here on Monday, a total of 11 processions and 29 Majalis would be organized in the district out of which two processions have been declared sensitive.

The police sources said that more than 1500 police officials and volunteers would be deployed on security duty in order to maintain law and order situation and to prevent any mishap.

The CPO directed all divisional SPs to monitor security arrangements in their respective areas and said that tight checking would also be ensured at entry and exit points of the city. He said that the participants would be allowed to enter the processions and majalis after body search.

On the other hand, traffic police officials would ensure traffic flow by using alternative traffic routes to facilitate masses.

However, police reserves would remain alert at police line in order to deal any emergency like situation.

