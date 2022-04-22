UrduPoint.com

Police Finalizes Security Plan For Youm-e-Ali (AS)

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 10:52 PM

The local Police in Multan finalized security plan for Youm-e-Ali (AS) deploying over 1800 police officials to provide safety cover 12 mourning processions and 15 Majalis across the district

As per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS) going to be observed on 21st Ramadan. A total of 12 mourning processions and 15 Majalis would be organized across the district out of which two Majalis and two mourning processions have been listed in category A.

The CPO has directed that more than 1829 police officials would be deployed on security duty in order to prevent any untoward incident.

However, CCTV cameras would be installed at mourning procession routes and Majalis for strict monitoring of the security arrangements while police reserves would remain alert at police line to deal with any emergency like situation.

The CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider asked officers concerned to ensure complete body search of everyone before joining mourning processions and Majalis. He urged masses to cooperate with police by giving information about any suspicious person and activity around them.

