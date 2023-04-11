Police finalizes security plan for Youm-e-Ali (A.S)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that police have finalized a security plan across the division to maintain law and order situation on Youm-e-Ali (A.S) going to be observed on 21st Ramazan.

In a handout issued here on Tuesday, the regional police officer said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured across the division to prevent any untoward incident.

He said that peace would be ensured at any cost, adding that law violators would be treated with iron hands.

He said that strict monitoring through CCTV Cameras would be made at sensitive Majalis points and processions.

He maintained that 1947 police officials would be deployed on security duty with 14 processions including 12 in Multan and two in Lodhran, while 843 police officials would be deputed for 81 Majalis including 15 in Multan, 34 in Vehari, 22 in Khanewal and 10 in Lodhran.

On the other hand, walk-through gates would be installed at entry points of Majalis and comprehensive body search would be ensured of everyone before joining Majalis and processions, RPO said and added that women police officials would also be deputed on security duty.

He urged the masses to cooperate with police in maintaining peace by giving information about any suspicious person or activity around them.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana has issued the security plan for Youm-e-Ali (A.S) in Multan to prevent any mishap.

He said that foolproof security arrangements have been made for Youm-e-Ali (A.S) and added that law violations would not be tolerated under zero tolerance policy.