Police Find Bodies Of Murdered Boys After 9 Days

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 06:30 PM

Police find bodies of murdered boys after 9 days

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) ::Police have fished out the bodies of two murdered minor brothers from a local canal after nine days of the incident in Daska.

Local police said on Monday that Zafarullah and Mattiullah had killed four members of a family including Muhammad Saeed, his wife Sidra Bibi and their two minor sons -- Ahmad (12) and Abdul Rahim (10) -- in Daska over a monetary dispute nine days ago.

The police said the alleged killers had been arrested and investigation was under way.

