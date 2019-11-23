UrduPoint.com
Police Find Body Near Railway Crossing In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 05:38 PM

Police find body near railway crossing in Khanewal

The Abdul Hakeem police recovered the body of a 30-year-old man from crops near railway crossing, here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) : The Abdul Hakeem police recovered the body of a 30-year-old man from crops near railway crossing, here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, after getting information through 15 call, a police team,led by SHO Abdul Hakeem police station Ghulam Murtaza Sial reached near railway crossing and recovered a body which was later identified as Zaffar Iqbal, son of Ghulam Shabir of Chiragh Shah.

The family members of the deceased said Zaffar Iqbal was missing for the last few days. Police have started probe.

