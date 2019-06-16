Police finds dead body of missing child

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad police have found the dead body of a child who went missing from Millat Park, Autobahn road on June 8.

The GOR police station's SHO Asad Kacchi informed here Saturday that the body of 6 years old Zahid, who lived in GOR Colony area, was found from the bushes alongside railway track near the park.

The dead body was found in completely decomposed condition and it was taken to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem before it was handed over to the family, the SHO told.

He said the cause of children's death was unclear , adding that the postmortem report would most likely provide the clue in this regard.

The SHO said the child's family had lodged complaint about the missing child on June 8.