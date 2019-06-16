UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Finds Dead Body Of Missing Child

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:50 AM

Police finds dead body of missing child

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :The Hyderabad police have found the dead body of a child who went missing from Millat Park, Autobahn road on June 8.

The GOR police station's SHO Asad Kacchi informed here Saturday that the body of 6 years old Zahid, who lived in GOR Colony area, was found from the bushes alongside railway track near the park.

The dead body was found in completely decomposed condition and it was taken to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem before it was handed over to the family, the SHO told.

He said the cause of children's death was unclear , adding that the postmortem report would most likely provide the clue in this regard.

The SHO said the child's family had lodged complaint about the missing child on June 8.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Road Hyderabad June Family From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

9 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

9 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

10 hours ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.