Police fines 133 accused on encroachments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Traffic police, during a crackdown against encroachments, booked 133 persons selling items on road sides in different areas of the city, police said on Saturday.

The police took action against encroachments in Phandu, Kohat Raod, Dalazak Road, Vegetable Market and GT Road and booked 133 persons.

15 handcarts were also took in custody.

SSP Traffic Wasim Ahmad Khalil directed the traffic officials to take action against encroachments according to law.