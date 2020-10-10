UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Fines 133 Accused On Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 07:02 PM

Police fines 133 accused on encroachments

Traffic police, during a crackdown against encroachments, booked 133 persons selling items on road sides in different areas of the city, police said on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Traffic police, during a crackdown against encroachments, booked 133 persons selling items on road sides in different areas of the city, police said on Saturday.

The police took action against encroachments in Phandu, Kohat Raod, Dalazak Road, Vegetable Market and GT Road and booked 133 persons.

15 handcarts were also took in custody.

SSP Traffic Wasim Ahmad Khalil directed the traffic officials to take action against encroachments according to law.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Kohat Market

Recent Stories

Asian Football Confederation thanks UAE Football A ..

21 minutes ago

MoHAP launches Post Office initiative to improve h ..

51 minutes ago

ALUCOR Leases 555,418 sq. ft. at Hamriyah Free Zon ..

1 hour ago

CEO says FESCO striving to provide maximum facilit ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner asks effective plan for restoration o ..

3 minutes ago

Shoaib Malik becomes top scorer in Asia by reachin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.