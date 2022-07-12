Police fines 1386 bike riders, impounds 46 bikes for motorcycle stunt riding

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Police (ICTP) on Tuesday issued violation tickets to 1386 motorcyclists and impounded 46 bikes for one wheeling and other stunts during Eid holidays.

The ICTP constituted special squads to prevent one wheeling on main avenues of the city during Eid-ul-Azha where the policemen in these squads performed duties in responsible manner, said the ICTP spokesperson.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated the police personnel for performing duties on Eid-ul-Azha in responsible manner and awarded commendation certificates to them.

While reviewing the report, SSP Traffic Islamabad Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that such steps were being taken to provide safety to the citizens. He said, "traffic violations may cause to the loss of precious lives, therefore, ICTP is adopting measures and to take strict action against the violators".

The SSP (Traffic) stressed upon the parents to play their role and to refrain their children from the dangerous game of one wheeling and racing otherwise ICTP has to take stern action against those who indulged in such practices.