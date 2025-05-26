Police Fire Tear Gas Shells To Disperse PPP 'Save KP' Rally
Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 11:15 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Police fired tear gas shells on the participants of the ‘Save KP’ rally against corruption, lawlessness and bad governance in the PTI governed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.
Hundreds of PPP workers from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gathered at historic Jinnah Park to stage protest against alleged corruption, lawless and bad governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The PPP workers from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reached Jinnah Park in groups and then marched towards the Provincial Assembly. Central Secretary General, Mohammad Hamayun Khan, provincial president Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha and others led the rally.
They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against corruption and the provincial government.
Addressing the rally, the provincial president PPP Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha accused the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for corruption, lawlessness and bad governance.
He said that though the PTI is ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for last 12 years, but it had miserably failed to deliver and guarantee financial transparency and indulged in corruption.
He criticized the PTI government for Rs.40 billion scam in Kohistan and solarization of Masajid.
He warned the PTI government to mend their ways, otherwise, they will stage another round of protest.
The PPP leaders commended the role of the party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the recent conflict with India, saying that their leadership had vigorously highlighted the case of Pakistan and exposed the ugly face of India before the world community.
After the address of the provincial president Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha and the president of People’s Labour Bureau, Shah Zulqarnain, stage secretary Ahmad Karim Kundi invited the Central Secretary General Mohammad Hamayun Khan to address, police started firing tear gas shells on participants of the rally.
Due to heavy tear gassing the workers dispersed but after some time they gathered again.
Bacha condemned the tear gas shelling and baton charges against the peaceful participants of the rally.
He said the purpose of the use of force by the KP government against the peaceful protestors was to hide their corruption. He said that staging protest is their legal and constitutional right.
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former Federal minister for SAFRON, Najmuddin Khan was severely affected by the police shelling and was shifted to LRH Hospital for medical assistance.
