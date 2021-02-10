UrduPoint.com
Police Fires Tear Gas On Angry Government Servants Protesting For Increase In Their Salaries

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 12:31 PM

The roads leading to and from federal secretariat in Islamabad have turned into a battlefield after the protests of government servants including teachers turned violent.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2021) The Roundabout in front of Federal Secretariat has turned into a battle field after police and rangers fired tear gas on the government servants.

The government servants including the teaches staged protest to raise their voice for increase in their salaries.

All the roads leading to and from the federal secretariat have been blocked while all the government offices were closed due to heavy protest. The protestors also denied passage to Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz who was heading to his office.

The protestors chanted slogans against the PTI rulers and threw stones at the police.

The police resorted to firing teargas shells to disperse them besides taking scores of them into custody. The police took the protestors to the Secretariat police station.

The protestors, later, were barred from taking their march towards the PM Office.

A day earlier the federal cabinet had endorsed a decision to increase the salaries of the federal government employees and directed the provinces to decide for themselves about the salaries of their employees.

