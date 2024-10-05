Open Menu

Police Flag March Conducted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) The Sargodha police conducted flag march across the city aimed to maintain law and order situation.

The flag march, led by DSP Sadar Javed Iqbal, started from Police Lines and culminated at the same place after passing through different localities of the city.

Police including Elite force, Patrolling police, Muhafiz squad and traffic police participated in the march. Police official said police would do everything for protection and security of people.

