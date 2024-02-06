Police Flag March For Election Security
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The police and other law enforcement agencies on Tuesday flag marched
to ensure security during general elections 2024.
City Police Officer Capt (R) Muhammad Ali Zia led the flag march.
According to police spokesman, police contingent along with dolphin force,
elite force, traffic police, rangers and troops of Pak army participated in the
flag march which started from Police Lines and concluded at Zila Council
Chowk after passing through various roads and intersections including
Chiniot Bazaar Chowk, Kotwali Chowk, Imam Bargah Chowk, Dhobi Ghat Ground,
Narwala Chowk, Jinnah Colony Chowk, Gulberg Chowk, Nazriya Pakistan Chowk,
Madan Pura Chowk, Chuhar Majra Mor, Kabotranwala Chowk, Mandi Mor, General
Hospital Chowk, Sewerage Line Road, Qaim Sain Darbar Road, Punj Pullian, Daewoo
Road, Akbar Abad Mor, islam Nagar Mor, Sitara Tower Chowk, Serena Hotel Chowk,
Kutchery Road, Hilal-e-Ahmar Chowk, Chenab Club Chowk, Station Chowk, Abdullah
Overhead Bridge, Susan Road, Jaranwala Road, Tezab Mill Chowk, Khwaja Islam Road,
D-Ground, Gate Chowk, Hameed Palace Chowk, Babar Chowk, Thana Chowk, Muhammadi
Chowk, Raja Chowk Waris Pura, D-Type Chowk, Bukhari Chowk, Fauji Chowk,
D-Type Bridge Sammundri Road, Korian Bridge, Jhal Chowk and GTS Chowk.
SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SP Lyallpur Division, SP Madina Division, SP Iqbal
Division, Chief Traffic Officer, ASP Gulberg, ASP People’s Colony, DSP Civil Line, DSP Kotwali,
DSP Factory Area, DSP Sadr, DSP Investigation, DSP Organized Crime and other officers
also participated in the flag march.
