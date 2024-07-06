Open Menu

Police Flag March For Muharram Security

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 10:04 PM

Police flag march for Muharram security

The police conducted a flag march here on Saturday to ensure foolproof security during Muharram-ul-Haraam

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The police conducted a flag march here on Saturday to ensure foolproof security during Muharram-ul-Haraam.

SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti led the flag march which started from Police Lines.

The police teams, including Dolphin force, traffic police and Elite force participated in the march

and passes througgh Jinnah Colony Gates, Gulberg Chowk, Pakistan Chowk, Madan Pura Chowk,

Chuhar Majra Mor, Kabotaran Wala Chowk, Mandi Mor, General Hospital Chowk, Ganda Nala Road,

Qaim Sain Darbar Road, Punj Pullian, Daewoo Road, Akbar Abad Mor, Allied Mor, Bholay Di Jhuggi, Jamia Chishtia Mor, Lorry Adda, Yadgar-e-Shuhda Chowk, Civil Hospital Road, Station Chowk, Abdullah Pur Bridge, Susan Road, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, D-Ground, Hariyanwala Chowk, Gatewala Chowk, Jhal Chowk Sammundri Road, Novelty Bridge, Dijkot Road, Totiyanwala Khoh, Chenab Chowk, GC University Main Gate, Kotwali Chowk, Narwala Chowk and Chiniot Bazaar Chowk.

The main objective of the flag march was to maintain law and order in the city in addition to creating

a sense of safety and security among the general public during the holy month, a police spokesman

said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Law And Order Road Traffic Chiniot Gulberg March From

Recent Stories

CM pays special focus on Murree's development: min ..

CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister

14 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza ..

Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip

15 seconds ago
 WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel ..

WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel Power Stations during last FY

17 seconds ago
 LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues

LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues

2 minutes ago
 Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP

Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP

2 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, ..

Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, got fame from song “Hawa Haw ..

2 minutes ago
SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant m ..

SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients

2 minutes ago
 Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday

Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday

2 minutes ago
 PM directs proceedings against officials, employee ..

PM directs proceedings against officials, employees of power companies for extra ..

5 seconds ago
 Agriculture research being transformed on modern l ..

Agriculture research being transformed on modern lines: minister

7 seconds ago
 Ambassador Blome attends US Independence Day cerem ..

Ambassador Blome attends US Independence Day ceremony

10 seconds ago
 Fully prepared to tackle possible monsoon flooding ..

Fully prepared to tackle possible monsoon flooding: DC Sindhu

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan