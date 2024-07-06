Police Flag March For Muharram Security
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 10:04 PM
The police conducted a flag march here on Saturday to ensure foolproof security during Muharram-ul-Haraam
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The police conducted a flag march here on Saturday to ensure foolproof security during Muharram-ul-Haraam.
SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti led the flag march which started from Police Lines.
The police teams, including Dolphin force, traffic police and Elite force participated in the march
and passes througgh Jinnah Colony Gates, Gulberg Chowk, Pakistan Chowk, Madan Pura Chowk,
Chuhar Majra Mor, Kabotaran Wala Chowk, Mandi Mor, General Hospital Chowk, Ganda Nala Road,
Qaim Sain Darbar Road, Punj Pullian, Daewoo Road, Akbar Abad Mor, Allied Mor, Bholay Di Jhuggi, Jamia Chishtia Mor, Lorry Adda, Yadgar-e-Shuhda Chowk, Civil Hospital Road, Station Chowk, Abdullah Pur Bridge, Susan Road, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, D-Ground, Hariyanwala Chowk, Gatewala Chowk, Jhal Chowk Sammundri Road, Novelty Bridge, Dijkot Road, Totiyanwala Khoh, Chenab Chowk, GC University Main Gate, Kotwali Chowk, Narwala Chowk and Chiniot Bazaar Chowk.
The main objective of the flag march was to maintain law and order in the city in addition to creating
a sense of safety and security among the general public during the holy month, a police spokesman
said.
Recent Stories
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister
Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip
WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel Power Stations during last FY
LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues
Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP
Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, got fame from song “Hawa Haw ..
SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients
Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday
PM directs proceedings against officials, employees of power companies for extra ..
Agriculture research being transformed on modern lines: minister
Ambassador Blome attends US Independence Day ceremony
Fully prepared to tackle possible monsoon flooding: DC Sindhu
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister14 seconds ago
-
Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip15 seconds ago
-
WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel Power Stations during last FY17 seconds ago
-
SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients2 minutes ago
-
Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday2 minutes ago
-
PM directs proceedings against officials, employees of power companies for extra units5 seconds ago
-
Ambassador Blome attends US Independence Day ceremony10 seconds ago
-
Fully prepared to tackle possible monsoon flooding: DC Sindhu11 seconds ago
-
IG Nasir Rizvi issues strict orders to maintain city peace1 hour ago
-
Secretary Health visits new PIMS emergency unit1 hour ago
-
HESCO chief directs officials to reduce line losses1 hour ago
-
Woman injured in minor's custody firing incident dies at hospital1 hour ago