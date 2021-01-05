Police flag march held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore police on Tuesday conducted a flag march on main city roads to create a sense of security among people and maintain law & order situation effectively.

The flag march was staged on the direction of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar and DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad while SP Iqbal Town Muhammad Ajmal supervised the march.

Officials of Dolphin and Police Response Unit also participated in the march. It started from Iqbal Town police station and terminated at the same place after passing through Millat Park, Samanabad Roundabout, Ferozpur Road, Sanda, Babu Sabu, Scheme Morh, Multan Road, Kareem Block and Canal Road.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Iqbal Town said the flag march was conducted to maintain law and order situationin the city, adding that search operations and checking would remain continue to avoid any untoward incident.

He said the police would utilize all available resources to ensure peace and protect peoples' lives and properties.