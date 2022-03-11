UrduPoint.com

Police Flag March Held

Published March 11, 2022

Police flag march held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :The law enforcing agencies and police jointly conducted a flag march under the supervision of DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmed here on Friday with the aim to ensure law and order in the district.

The district police, traffic police and Elite force participated in the flag march.

The flag march started from Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines and culminated at the same place after passing through ZTB Chowk, DPO House Chowk to Khayyam Cinema Chowk via Overhead Bridge, Hospital Chowk City Road, Noori Gate, Dairy Road, Coca-Cola Chowk, Rafiqa Hospital, Chowk 12 Block, Sharbat Chowk, Kaliar Hotel, Shaheen Chowk, Kachehri Bazaar, Gol Chowk and Azadi Chowk.

On the occasion, DPO Dr Rizwan Ahmad Khan said that the purpose of the flag march was to create a sense of security and awareness among the people.

He said that protection of life and property of people and maintaining law and order were Primary responsibilities of the police.

