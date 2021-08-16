UrduPoint.com

Police Flag March Held In KPT

Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :On the instructions of senior officials, police organized a flag march as part of security arrangements made in Khairpur Tamewali.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Muhammad Faisal Kamran directed KPT police to arrange security in and around Imambargahs and on the routs of Moharram-ul-Haram processions.

Following the directions of DPO, a police flag march headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police KPT Circle, Muhammad Aslam Sabir was held in the area which was participated in police of the circle.

