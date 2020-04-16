UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Flag March Held In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 02:16 PM

Police flag march held in Sargodha

A police flag march was held in Sargodha in the wake of the coronavirus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :A police flag march was held in Sargodha in the wake of the coronavirus.

The district police, Pakistan Army and Elite Force participated in the flag march.

Under the supervision of SDPO Circle Ahmed Shag the flag march was started from Zakaullah Shaheed Police line and after passing through different routs including Azadi Chowk, Overhead Bridge, Khushab Road, Block No.

16 Road, Phatta Mandi Chowk, Water supply Road, Muslim Bazaar and Queen Chowk culminated at the Police Line.

SDPO Circle Ahmed Shah said the purpose of flag march was to completely implement government instruction and the apprehension of coronavirus.

He said that nobody would be allowed to violate the section 144 he warned that the violators will be punished as per law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Martyrs Shaheed Water Road Sargodha Circle Khushab March Muslim From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trucks permitted on Sharjah roads during the day: ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah vis ..

3 minutes ago

Greece to move migrants out of congested island ca ..

3 minutes ago

For Balkan Roma, hunger is the first curse of coro ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow Appreciates Trump's Readiness to Deliver Lu ..

3 minutes ago

Deep connection: virus takes India's spiritual ret ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.