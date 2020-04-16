Police flag march held in Sargodha

A police flag march was held in Sargodha in the wake of the coronavirus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :A police flag march was held in Sargodha in the wake of the coronavirus.

The district police, Pakistan Army and Elite Force participated in the flag march.

Under the supervision of SDPO Circle Ahmed Shag the flag march was started from Zakaullah Shaheed Police line and after passing through different routs including Azadi Chowk, Overhead Bridge, Khushab Road, Block No.

16 Road, Phatta Mandi Chowk, Water supply Road, Muslim Bazaar and Queen Chowk culminated at the Police Line.

SDPO Circle Ahmed Shah said the purpose of flag march was to completely implement government instruction and the apprehension of coronavirus.

He said that nobody would be allowed to violate the section 144 he warned that the violators will be punished as per law.