Police flag march in city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Police on Friday flag marched in the city to maintain law and order situation during the Ashura days.

DSP Traffic and staff, DSP Circles, SHOs, Elite Force and Rangers participated in the flag march.

The march led by SP Investigation Ziaullah started from Police Lines and concluded the same venue after passing through Khawaja Safdar Road, Imambargah Cantt, Clock Tower Chowk Cantt, Imambargah Mistri Abdullah, Circular Road, Pull Aik Neikapura, Hajipura, Alam Chowk, Shahabpura, Ugoki and Kashmir Road.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal appealed to the citizens to inform the police immediatelyabout any suspect through 15 during Muharram. He said that district police were fully alert tomaintain law and order, and protect the life and property of citizens.