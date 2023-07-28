Open Menu

Police Flag March In City

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Police flag march in city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Police on Friday flag marched in the city to maintain law and order situation during the Ashura days.

DSP Traffic and staff, DSP Circles, SHOs, Elite Force and Rangers participated in the flag march.

The march led by SP Investigation Ziaullah started from Police Lines and concluded the same venue after passing through Khawaja Safdar Road, Imambargah Cantt, Clock Tower Chowk Cantt, Imambargah Mistri Abdullah, Circular Road, Pull Aik Neikapura, Hajipura, Alam Chowk, Shahabpura, Ugoki and Kashmir Road.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal appealed to the citizens to inform the police immediatelyabout any suspect through 15 during Muharram. He said that district police were fully alert tomaintain law and order, and protect the life and property of citizens.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Law And Order Road Traffic Alert Same Sialkot March From Muharram

Recent Stories

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

2 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

2 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

3 hours ago
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan