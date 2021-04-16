Police flag march in city for consecutive fourth day

Lahore Police conducted the flag march in the city on Friday, in collaboration with the Rangers troops, to create a sense of security among the citizens and warn those disturbing law and order situation in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Police conducted the flag march in the city on Friday, in collaboration with the Rangers troops, to create a sense of security among the citizens and warn those disturbing law and order situation in the city.

This was the fourth consecutive day that the Lahore police conducted the flag march on the city roads, in the wake of current law and order situation in the provincial capital.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar led the flag march, while DIG Operations Sajid Kiyani, CTO Lahore Syed Hammad Abid, SSP Operations and other senior police officers also participated in the activity.

Contingents of Pakistan Rangers, Dolphin Squad, Elite Force, traffic police, Anti-Riot Force, Police Response Unit and Ababeel Force were part of the flag march.

The police flag march started from District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh, passed through different important roads and areas of the city including Empress Road, The Mall, Kalma Chowk, Shinghai Bridge, Ghazi Road, Bhatta Chowk, Lahore Ring Road, Karol Ghatti, Shahdara Chowk, Imamia Colony Railway Crossing, Bund Road, Babu Sabu Chowk, Thokar Niaz Baig, Canal Road and ended at the starting point.

The CCPO Lahore addressed the police officers and officials deputed at Babu Sabu Chowk. He said that the Lahore police would not compromise on the safety and security of citizens at all and would not let anyone disturb peace in city.