Police Flag March In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 04:23 PM

Police on Tuesday flag marched to maintain peace in the city during the Muharram ul Harram

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Police on Tuesday flag marched to maintain peace in the city during the Muharram ul Harram.

The flag march was held under the supervision of DPO Faisal Gulzar and participated by ASP city Ahmed Shah, In charge Security Inspector Fazal Qadir, SHO city circle, Elite force, Muhafiz Squad, personnel of Sargodha Traffic police and police patrolling officials.

Flag march started from Zakaullah Shaheed police lines and concluded at the same point after passing through various areas of the city.

District Police Officer Faisal Gulzar said that Sargodha police had ensured foolproof security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Harram.

He said the purpose of flag march was to show preparations of police and other law enforcement agencies to cope with any untoward situation.

The DPO directed the SDPOs and SHOs to make effectivesecurity arrangements in their respective areas.

