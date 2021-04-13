UrduPoint.com
Police Flag March In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday conducted a flag march in the city to create a sense of security among citizens in the holy month of Ramazan.

The flag march was held under the supervision of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed and participated by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Jahangir, DSP traffic Kashif Masood, SHO City Circle, Elite Force, Muhafiz Squad and police patrolling officials.

The flag march started from Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines, and concluded at the same point after passing through various areas of the city.

District Police Officer Zulfiqar Ahmed said that Sargodha police had ensured foolproof security arrangements for Ramazan. He said the purpose of flag march was to show preparations of the police and other law-enforcement agencies to cope with any untoward situation.

The DPO directed the SDPOs and SHOs to make effective security arrangements in their respective areas.

