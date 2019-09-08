UrduPoint.com
Police Flag March To Show Preparedness For 9th, 10th Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

Police flag march to show preparedness for 9th, 10th Muharram

MULTAN, Sept 08 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) ::Police conducted flag march to show preparedness of foolproof security arrangements for maintaining law and order situation during 9th and 10th of Muharram, here on Sunday.

The march was led by SSP Operations Muhammad Kashif Aslam, starting from Police Lines and culminating at the same point after passing through MDA Chowk, District Jail Chowk, High Court Chowk, Khan Plaza Chowk, SP Chowk, Aziz Hotel Chowk, Dera Adda Chowk, Bohar Gate, Pak Gate, Dehli Gate, Dolat Gate, Qasim Fort, Clock Tower Chowk, Water Works road, Ali Chowk, Shah Shams, Rashidabad Chowk, Eidgah Chowk, Chungi No 9, Chungi No 7 and Chowk Kutchehry.

Talking to the media, the SSP Operations said that flag march was conducted to give a sense of security to people and to show preparedness to deal any emergency like situation. He said that all measures would be taken for protection of citizens. He said that tight security arrangements have been made during Muharram to avoid any untoward incident during Muharram. He said that a control room has been set up at City Police Officer's (CPO) through which all Majalis and mourning processions were being monitored.

He urged citizens to cooperate with police and inform the police concerned in case of any suspicious and criminal activities around them.

