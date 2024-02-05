Police flag marches for election security

The police department conducted flag marches in various parts of the district on Monday to maintain law and order and ensuring security for upcoming General Election 2024 in Faisalabad.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The police department conducted flag marches in various parts of the district on Monday to maintain law and order and ensuring security for upcoming General Election 2024 in Faisalabad.

A police spokesman said that the election campaign was in full swings in all Constituencies of the district.

Therefore, the police contingent along with dolphin force, elite force and traffic police conducted flag marches in Lyallpur, Iqbal, Madina Town, Sadar and Jaranwala divisions to ensuring implementation on Election Code of Conduct and create a sense of security among the masses.

SP Lyallpur Division, SP Iqbal Division, SP Madina Town Division, SP Sadar Division and SP Jaranwala Division led the flag marches in their respective jurisdiction, he added.