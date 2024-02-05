Police Flag Marches For Election Security
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 07:38 PM
The police department conducted flag marches in various parts of the district on Monday to maintain law and order and ensuring security for upcoming General Election 2024 in Faisalabad.
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) The police department conducted flag marches in various parts of the district on Monday to maintain law and order and ensuring security for upcoming General Election 2024 in Faisalabad.
A police spokesman said that the election campaign was in full swings in all Constituencies of the district.
Therefore, the police contingent along with dolphin force, elite force and traffic police conducted flag marches in Lyallpur, Iqbal, Madina Town, Sadar and Jaranwala divisions to ensuring implementation on Election Code of Conduct and create a sense of security among the masses.
SP Lyallpur Division, SP Iqbal Division, SP Madina Town Division, SP Sadar Division and SP Jaranwala Division led the flag marches in their respective jurisdiction, he added.
Recent Stories
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi
Male voters dominating in Faisalabad for General Election 2024
JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day
Shahid Afridi says Rizwan is backbone of national team
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered
Messi match organisers 'deeply regret' no-show, cancel funding bid
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity
Swiss watchmaker says it's time to make luxury sustainable
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi30 seconds ago
-
JI takes out rally to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day35 seconds ago
-
LPC vows to voice for IIOJK people at every forum12 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris worldwide unite on Solidarity day12 minutes ago
-
UAF observes Kashmir Solidarity Day12 minutes ago
-
Funeral of Chaudhwan police station attack martyrs offered12 minutes ago
-
Speakers deliberate on promoting values, principles of human fraternity16 minutes ago
-
PIFD observes Kashmir Solidarity Day15 minutes ago
-
Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris’ just struggle24 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes Kashmir Solidarity Rally24 minutes ago
-
UNHCR, Peshawar Zalmi announce partnership ahead of Pakistan Super League Season 924 minutes ago
-
District City Police arrest 2 suspected Lyari Gang members after gunfight24 minutes ago