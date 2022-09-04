UrduPoint.com

Police Flood Relief Camps Abbottabad Collects Rs 4.4m Cash

September 04, 2022

Police flood relief camps Abbottabad collects Rs 4.4m cash

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :With the cooperation of the masses and generous assistance, flood relief camps in Abbottabad during six-day collected Rs. 44,62,337 cash and other necessities of life including rations, tents, medicines and others, flood relief goods were sent in ten vehicles to flood-hit areas of Hazra division, particularly for Upper Kohistan and D.I. Khan.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Sajjad Khan thanked the people, Abbottabad Press Club and business community of Abbottabad for the success of the relief camp which immediately reached the affected areas of Kohistan, Mansehra and Dera Ismail Khan. The DPO also hosted a dinner in hounour of the donors and thanked them for their cooperation.

According to the details, due to the recent heavy rains in different areas of Pakistan caused severe destruction, made millions of people homeless and deprived of their lifetime savings and livestock, standing crops of farmers were destroyed in many areas while hundreds of precious lives were lost.

On the other hand, relief activities have been started across the country to make it possible to provide relief and rehabilitation to the flood victims, District Police Abbottabad on the instructions of DPO Abbottabad with the support of the Press Club and Trade Union established flood relief camps in front of Cant.

Police Station Abbottabad and Indian Missile Chowk.

In the relief camps, the enthusiastic people of Abbottabad belonging to all walks of life participated and generously donated. DIG Hazara Mir Wais Niaz specially visited Abbottabad Bazaar and collected donations shop to shop along with camp management for flood victims and personally deposited money in the camp, besides traders various organizations including the press club provided cash, food items and other necessities of life in the camp.

The two relief camps collected a total of 4462337 in cash in six days, and food items, rations, tents, medicines and other necessities of life and were sent to the flood-hit areas in ten vehicles to Kohistan, Mansehra and affected areas of Dera Ismail Khan.

