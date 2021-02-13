Police focusing to arrest proclaimed offenders: IGP GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gilgit-Baltistan, Dr. Mujeeb-ur- Rehman Khan Saturday said that GB police is focusing to arrest proclaimed offenders.

Talking to journalists in Chilas, he said strict action would be taken against the Special Protection Unit (SPU) personnel for violating the discipline.

He further said that efforts were being made to resolve the issue of salaries of SPU personnel.

Earlier Gilgit Baltistan Supreme Applead Court in a Suo muto notice instructed GB police to take strong measures to arrest the proclaimed offenders in Gilgit Baltistan as early as possible.