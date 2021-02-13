UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Focusing To Arrest Proclaimed Offenders: IGP GB

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

Police focusing to arrest proclaimed offenders: IGP GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gilgit-Baltistan, Dr. Mujeeb-ur- Rehman Khan Saturday said that GB police is focusing to arrest proclaimed offenders.

Talking to journalists in Chilas, he said strict action would be taken against the Special Protection Unit (SPU) personnel for violating the discipline.

He further said that efforts were being made to resolve the issue of salaries of SPU personnel.

Earlier Gilgit Baltistan Supreme Applead Court in a Suo muto notice instructed GB police to take strong measures to arrest the proclaimed offenders in Gilgit Baltistan as early as possible.

Related Topics

Police Gilgit Baltistan Chilas Court

Recent Stories

Hope Probeâ€™s success in Mars makes headlines in ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace publishes f ..

1 hour ago

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

â€˜Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi heyâ€™ girl storms int ..

3 hours ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

3 hours ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.