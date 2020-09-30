UrduPoint.com
Police Foil An Attempt Of Armed Dacoity

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:48 PM

Police have foiled an attempt of armed dacoity and arrested a dacoit recovering snatched goods from his possession, a police spokesman informed

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have foiled an attempt of armed dacoity and arrested a dacoit recovering snatched goods from his possession, a police spokesman informed.

According to details, two dacoits had looted cash, mobile and gold at gun point from a house situated in Pirwadhi and run away.

The police chased the fleeing dacoits. During the chase, the dacoits collided with a motorcycle, injuring one dacoit and arrested, while another managed to escape, the spokesman said.

The police recovered Rs 60,000 cash, mobile and gold from the possession of the arrested dacoit besides the weapons used in crime.

The SP Rawal appreciated the performance of Pirwadhi police.

