Police foil another attack by terrorists on KP Border

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Police on Sunday foiled another terrorist attack on the Lakhani border post near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

According to police, this was the second attack in 24 hours and the third major assault in a week. Around 20 to

25 heavily armed terrorists, equipped with rocket launchers and advanced weaponry, launched the attack.

Thermal imaging cameras detected the terrorists in time, allowing police personnel to retaliate effectively.

The attackers were forced to retreat, reportedly suffering heavy casualties.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan led the operation, while District Police

Officer (DPO) Syed Ali commanded the Quick Response Force (QRF) teams.

DPO Syed Ali stated that cowardly attacks would not shake the police resolve, while RPO Capt (R)

Sajjad Hassan Khan reaffirmed that every terrorist assault would be thwarted.

Inspector General of Punjab Police praised the force's bravery, vowing to prevent terrorists from

entering Punjab and ensuring public safety at all costs.

A search operation has been launched in border area.