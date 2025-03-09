Open Menu

Police Foil Another Attack By Terrorists On KP Border

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Police foil another attack by terrorists on KP Border

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Police on Sunday foiled another terrorist attack on the Lakhani border post near the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border.

According to police, this was the second attack in 24 hours and the third major assault in a week. Around 20 to

25 heavily armed terrorists, equipped with rocket launchers and advanced weaponry, launched the attack.

Thermal imaging cameras detected the terrorists in time, allowing police personnel to retaliate effectively.

The attackers were forced to retreat, reportedly suffering heavy casualties.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Sajjad Hassan Khan led the operation, while District Police

Officer (DPO) Syed Ali commanded the Quick Response Force (QRF) teams.

DPO Syed Ali stated that cowardly attacks would not shake the police resolve, while RPO Capt (R)

Sajjad Hassan Khan reaffirmed that every terrorist assault would be thwarted.

Inspector General of Punjab Police praised the force's bravery, vowing to prevent terrorists from

entering Punjab and ensuring public safety at all costs.

A search operation has been launched in border area.

Recent Stories

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

Heavy rains kill 13 people in Argentina

2 hours ago
 Thousands of Australians without power as storm Al ..

Thousands of Australians without power as storm Alfred lashes Queensland

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan greetings from UAQ Deputy Ruler, well-wishers

11 hours ago
 Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugur ..

Following directives of UAE President, UAE inaugurates Madhol Field Hospital in ..

11 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan ..

Hamad Al Sharqi receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wis ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/ ..

Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote at 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

15 hours ago
 Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier Leagu ..

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead

16 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of gov ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan