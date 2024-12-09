Police foil arm smuggling bid

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The police here on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle arms.

The police spokesman said a police team on a tip off, arrested inter-province smuggler identified as Hussain Bukhs, a resident of Kashmor.

The police recovered 15 repeaters and 15 magazines from his possession.

The accused was smuggling the arms from Baluchistan to Kandkot, he added.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

APP/ank/378