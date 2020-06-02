UrduPoint.com
Police Foil Arms Smuggling Bid In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:32 PM

Police foil arms smuggling bid in Kohat

The district police on Tuesday foiled an arms smuggling bid and arrested the accused at tunnel toll plaza on Indus Highway here on Tuesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The district police on Tuesday foiled an arms smuggling bid and arrested the accused at tunnel toll plaza on Indus Highway here on Tuesday.

According to police, the police searched a passenger van near Tunnel Toll Plaza on Indus Highway and found two Kalashnikovs, five chargers and 200 cartridges in possession of Muhammad Ibrahim who belonged to Bannu district.

The police arrested the accused who confessed to smuggling arms to southern districts of the province.

A case was registered in Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station against the accused for smuggling illegal arms.

