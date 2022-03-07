UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Arms Smuggling Bid, Recover 54 Pistols, 4 Rifles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Bhana Mari police here Monday have foiled an arms' smuggling bid and recovered 54 pistols and 4 rifles by arresting two smugglers.

Acting on a tip off, a team of Bhana Mari police station raided a godown in Industrial Estate, Kohat Road and recovered 54 pistols and four rifles.

Police also arrested two accused identified as Mohammad Arif and Hamid Ali.

Both the arrested have confessed to their crime and informed that the confiscated arms were being smuggled to Punjab province. Police have registered the case against them and further investigation was in progress.

