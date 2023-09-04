Open Menu

Police Foil Arms Smuggling Bid, Recover Cache Of Arms

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 09:26 PM

Police foil arms smuggling bid, recover cache of arms

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday claimed to have foiled an arms smuggling attempt recovering a cache of arms here in the limits of Dera Town.

According to a police spokesman, the police received secret information that accused Hassan Yasin, resident of Kotla-Syedan was trying to smuggle arms.

A team of Dera Town Police led by SHO Faheem Abbas Dhandhla, taking action, stopped a suspected Rickshaw Loader carrying four boxes at Mapal Mines for checking.

During the checking, the police recovered huge quantity of illegal arms from that four boxes.

The recovered illegal arms included one Kalashnikov, two China Rifles, two 3/3 rifles, one 8-MM Rifle, five Repeaters, four 12-bore guns, six 30-bore pistols, one 12-bore pistol, two 32-bore revolvers, 6 daggers and 1419 cartridges.

The police registered a case and arrested accused Hassan Yasin.

