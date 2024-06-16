Police foil arms smuggling bid, recover cache of arms

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The police foiled an arms smuggling bid on Sunday, recovering a cache of arms here near the Army Welfare Trust toll plaza in the limits of Taxila Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team, acting on a tip-off, intercepted a car coming from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bearing a registration number RIG-1192 for checking.

During the checking, the police recovered illegal arms, including 25 30-bore pistols and different magazines, tactfully hidden under the seats. The police arrested the car driver, Muhammad Irfan, a native of Nowshera, after the registration of a case.