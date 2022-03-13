Police Foil Arms Smuggling, Recovers 60 Pistols
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Capital City Police during an action Sunday foiled smuggling of arms recovered 60 pistols and arrested the smuggler.
SSP Operation Haroon Rashid said that the police on a tip off checked a van and recovered 60 pistols that were being smuggled to Punjab from Darra Adam Khel.
The police arrested the smuggler Pervez resident of Mashu Khel and registered case against him.