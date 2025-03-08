Open Menu

Police Foil Attack In Sadar Area, Arrest One Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Police foil attack in Sadar area, arrest one accused

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A daring police encounter unfolded in the Sadar police station area , resulting in the arrest of one accused in an injured condition.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Shahid, a repeat offender, was apprehended after a brief exchange of fire with police.

The incident occurred near the Walanyanwala bridge on Sadar Road on Saturday, where three unknown accused opened fire on a police vehicle. The police team, led by Nasrullah Khan, returned fire in self-defense, leading to the injury of one accused.

A search operation was underway to apprehend the absconding accomplices. The Sadar police station has launched a formal investigation into the incident.

