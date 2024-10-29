Police foil attack on polio team

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The terrorists, riding on motorcycle, Tuesday attacked a polio team in Daraywal Banda area which was foiled by the police

the police.

The attacker abandoned the motorcycle and mobile phone at the scene and escaped, the police spokesman said.

District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Umar Khan reached the spot immediately.

A heavy police force cordoned off the area and started search operation to trace the culprits.

