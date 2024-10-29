Open Menu

Police Foil Attack On Polio Team

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 08:38 PM

Police foil attack on polio team

The terrorists, riding on motorcycle, Tuesday attacked a polio team in Daraywal Banda area which was foiled by the police

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The terrorists, riding on motorcycle, Tuesday attacked a polio team in Daraywal Banda area which was foiled by

the police.

The attacker abandoned the motorcycle and mobile phone at the scene and escaped, the police spokesman said.

District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Umar Khan reached the spot immediately.

A heavy police force cordoned off the area and started search operation to trace the culprits.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Polio Mobile

Recent Stories

NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's ..

NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's role in development programs

3 minutes ago
 PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Ch ..

PCRWR organizes national youth contest on Water Challenges of Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 KP Govt finalizes ‘Maizban’ tourism promotion ..

KP Govt finalizes ‘Maizban’ tourism promotion project

3 minutes ago
 Army grabs 1st position in sr category of Taekwond ..

Army grabs 1st position in sr category of Taekwondo Championship

38 minutes ago
 Shaza Fatima calls for adopting emerging technolog ..

Shaza Fatima calls for adopting emerging technologies

3 minutes ago
 Simulation session on climate change held at Gover ..

Simulation session on climate change held at Governor's House

38 minutes ago
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction work on Tarbel ..

Chairman WAPDA reviews construction work on Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Pro ..

3 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI worker in October 5 protest ..

ATC grants bail to PTI worker in October 5 protest case

37 minutes ago
 Asjad Iqbal excels IBSF World Snooker Championship

Asjad Iqbal excels IBSF World Snooker Championship

37 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

38 minutes ago
 CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among i ..

CM’s aide emphasises coordinated liaison among industries’ subsidiaries

38 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab credits President Zardari for stab ..

Governor Punjab credits President Zardari for stable coalition govt in country

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan