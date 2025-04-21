Police Foil Attack On Polio Team In Lower Waziristan, Militant Killed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Police successfully thwarted a terrorist attack targeting a security team escorting an anti-polio campaign in Lower Waziristan on Monday.
According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, SHO Alamgir Mehsood of Azam Warsak police station and his team came under fire.
In the exchange of gunfire, one militant was killed, while Constable Raza Mohammad sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The attack occurred while the police were providing security to the polio vaccination team. No civilians or health workers were harmed.
KP Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed praised the police for their swift response, preventing potential casualties.
