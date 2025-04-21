Open Menu

Police Foil Attack On Polio Team In Lower Waziristan, Militant Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Police foil attack on polio team in Lower Waziristan, militant killed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Police successfully thwarted a terrorist attack targeting a security team escorting an anti-polio campaign in Lower Waziristan on Monday.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, SHO Alamgir Mehsood of Azam Warsak police station and his team came under fire.

In the exchange of gunfire, one militant was killed, while Constable Raza Mohammad sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The attack occurred while the police were providing security to the polio vaccination team. No civilians or health workers were harmed.

KP Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed praised the police for their swift response, preventing potential casualties.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

44 minutes ago
 Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public schoo ..

Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university

54 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World C ..

Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team

1 hour ago
 Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Can ..

Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League

1 hour ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to ..

Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..

2 hours ago
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab ..

Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather

2 hours ago
 Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy

2 hours ago
 Controversy erupts as alleged private video of Tik ..

Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online

2 hours ago
 Islamic University female student shot dead in pri ..

Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champ ..

Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan