Police foil attempt of child marriage in Rajanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have foiled an attempt of 27-year-old man to marry with 8-year-old girl in district Rajanpur of south Punjab.Police have conducted a raid during wedding ceremony and arrested father and brother of the victim girl while groom and Nikkah Khawan managed to escape the scene

Rajanpur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd October, 2019) Police have foiled an attempt of 27-year-old man to marry with 8-year-old girl in district Rajanpur of south Punjab.Police have conducted a raid during wedding ceremony and arrested father and brother of the victim girl while groom and Nikkah Khawan managed to escape the scene.

2 brothers of groom have also been held by police.According to police, an eight-year-old girl was being tied into knots with a 27 year old man.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.