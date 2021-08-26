UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Attempt Of Liquor Delivery In Ambulance

Umer Jamshaid 22 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Police foil attempt of liquor delivery in ambulance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The police have foiled an attempt to liquor delivery by using a private ambulance and arrested two notorious drug peddlers during a raid conducted here on Thursday.

Working on a tip off, the Civil Line police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Sajjad Khan, stopped an ambulance heading towards Muzaffargarh from Multan.

During the checking, police recovered 120 litre liquor from the ambulance and arrested two notorious drug dealers Muhammad Zahid and Tariq.

Speaking on the occasion, the SHO Sajjad Khan said strict action was being taken against the drug dealers under the directives of DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal.

He said that crackdown was being launched against drug peddlers on daily basis.

Case has been registered against the drug peddlers, he added.

