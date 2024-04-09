Police foil attempt to smuggle arms

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) In an operation near the Tunnel Toll Plaza on the Indus Highway, the Kohat Police led by SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed and his team intercepted a vehicle on Tuesday and recovered a significant quantity of arms and ammunition.

The successful operation led to the arrest of an inter-district arms smuggler, Karim Khan, from Zarghun Khel Dara Adam Khel.

The seized weapons, included six pistols, two guns, 36 chargers, and 2250 cartridges, were cleverly concealed in secret compartments of the motor car. The detained smuggler, Karim Khan, confessed to intending to transport this substantial arsenal to southern districts.

A case has been registered against the apprehended smuggler at the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

