Police Foil Attempt To Supply Dead Chicken

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Police foil attempt to supply dead chicken

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The City Karor Lal Eisan police foiled an attempt to supply dead chicken, confiscated 20 maunds of dead chicken and arrested five people on Wednesday.

Conducting an intelligence base operation, the police intercepted a vehicle loaded with dead chicken intended for distribution in city and its surrounding areas.

The quick action prevented what could have been a serious health hazard for the local community. The police arrested Shabbir, Shahid, Naseem, Amjad, and Munir Hussain and registered a case against them.

APP/shn

