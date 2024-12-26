Open Menu

Police Foil Attempt To Supply Dead Chicken

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Chowk Azam police carried out an operation near Hayat Canal and foiled an attempt to supply dead chicken by seizing a truck loaded with over 60 maunds of the dead chicken on Thursday.

Working on a tip-off, a team of Chowk Azam police station, conducted a raid at Hayat Canal and seized the truck loaded with dead chicken. The driver and other personnel involved managed to escape from the scene, leaving behind the truck. The seized chicken was reportedly intended for supply to various parts of the city.

In addition to the truck, the police also impounded three rickshaws and two motorcycles allegedly used in the illegal supply chain. Despite being informed four hours earlier, the food Authority team failed to arrive at the scene, leaving the police and other officials struggling in the harsh winter cold.

The police launched an investigation to identify and apprehend those responsible for the alarming act, which posed a health risk to the public, police sources added.

