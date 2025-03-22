Open Menu

Police Foil Attempt To Supply Liquor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Mumtazabad police have foiled an attempt of liquor supply ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and arrested a drug-dealer.

A police team arrested Tasawwar Kalhora and recovered 72 bottles of imported liquor and 450 litres of locally made liquor from him.

