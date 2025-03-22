Police Foil Attempt To Supply Liquor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Mumtazabad police have foiled an attempt of liquor supply ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr and arrested a drug-dealer.
A police team arrested Tasawwar Kalhora and recovered 72 bottles of imported liquor and 450 litres of locally made liquor from him.
Recent Stories
Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foil attempt to supply liquor6 minutes ago
-
WASA holds awareness walk on World Water Day6 minutes ago
-
GCCI Executive Body meets6 minutes ago
-
One held for extorting money from rickshaw drivers16 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter killed in road accident16 minutes ago
-
Profiteers to spend Eid behind bars, warns DC16 minutes ago
-
CDA conducts anti-encroachment drive in sectors F-10, F-726 minutes ago
-
Railways announce 20 percent fare discount for Eid travelers26 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister commends KP Police for foiling terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat26 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister pays tribute to martyred police personnel in drug raid incident26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders comprehensive arrangements for Eid26 minutes ago
-
Abducted student recovered26 minutes ago