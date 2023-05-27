UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Attempt To Target Bannu Police Station; IED Defused

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 07:58 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :In a commendable display of vigilance and prompt action, the police in the jurisdiction of Bannu Police Station successfully foiled a planned act of destruction on Saturday.

Acting on the presence of a suspicious object, believed to be an improvised explosive device (IED), the authorities immediately called upon the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) to neutralize the threat, said police sources.

The police team discovered the IED, weighing approximately 5 to 6 kilograms, which was found to be remote-controlled.

This timely intervention averted a potentially devastating incident, preserving the safety and security of the police station and the surrounding area, the sources added.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with authorities working diligently to identify and apprehend the individuals responsible for this attempted act of terror.

