Police Foil Betel Nut Smuggling Attempt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) In a successful operation by the Ittehad Town police station of District Keamari Police on Friday, an attempt to transport betel nuts was foiled.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, Arif Aslam Rao said that more than 33 sacks of betel nuts were intercepted by the authorities.

The interception took place near bus stop No. 20 in Ittehad Town, where a loaded pickup truck was seized.

Upon inspection, it was revealed that the truck contained 100 sacks of betel nuts weighing a total of 1330 kilograms, along with 400 packets of gutka/mawa.

The suspect involved in this illegal transportation, identified as Shahraiz, was arrested, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him.

